22,390 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Purchased by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $1,005,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,221.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $1,005,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,221.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $686,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,987.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.3 %

Ryder System stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.45. The company had a trading volume of 47,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,321. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $107.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

