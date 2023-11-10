2,580 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hess by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,128,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,171,000 after acquiring an additional 438,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $756,386,000 after acquiring an additional 93,731 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,806,000 after acquiring an additional 150,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Hess by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,359,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $576,939,000 after acquiring an additional 231,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES opened at $140.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.53. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

