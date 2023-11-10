2,706 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $60.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.25 and a 1-year high of $125.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMN. Benchmark lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

