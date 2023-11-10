27,124 Shares in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Purchased by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENIC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

Shares of Enel Chile stock remained flat at $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. 33,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,068. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. Enel Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENIC. StockNews.com raised shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enel Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

