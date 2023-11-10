2,830 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

VAW opened at $167.41 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.48 and a fifty-two week high of $189.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.14 and a 200 day moving average of $175.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

