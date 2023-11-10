28,695 Shares in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Acquired by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,481.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

TFI International stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.32 and a 12-month high of $138.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.16). TFI International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $159.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins reduced their price target on TFI International from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TFI International from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TFI International from $150.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

