2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Cut to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $1.50 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on 2U from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 2U from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

2U Trading Down 26.9 %

Shares of TWOU stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. 2U has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 38.89%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.67 million. Equities analysts expect that 2U will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at 2U

In other 2U news, insider Aaron Mccullough purchased 45,700 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $143,498.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,365.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of 2U by 10.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in 2U by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in 2U by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 420,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in 2U by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

