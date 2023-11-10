314 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Lam Research by 689.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 134,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,728,000 after buying an additional 117,816 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,864,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Lam Research by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.00.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock traded up $11.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $661.50. 125,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $397.06 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The company has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $633.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.56.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.42 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

