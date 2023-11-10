343 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of IUSV stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.70. 37,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $81.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

