38,011 Shares in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Purchased by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCN. CIBC decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.27. Tricon Residential Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.09 million. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 42.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.59%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

