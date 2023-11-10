4,122 Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 74.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 71.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $149,656.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 2.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $57.75 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

