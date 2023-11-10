41,410 Shares in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Acquired by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Werner Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 30.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 16.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.6 %

WERN stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.09. 47,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $50.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $817.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.72 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WERN. TheStreet lowered Werner Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.06.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

