4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.70.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.77). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,876.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. As a group, analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 85,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3,563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

