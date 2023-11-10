5,667 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,667 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.