5,667 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,667 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.
Southwest Airlines Stock Performance
Southwest Airlines stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
