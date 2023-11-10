5N Plus Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 5N Plus in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

5N Plus Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$3.30 on Friday. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$2.37 and a 12-month high of C$3.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$291.89 million, a PE ratio of -55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.77.

5N Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.