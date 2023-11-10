5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 2.08%.

5N Plus Stock Performance

FPLSF stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. 5N Plus has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FPLSF. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About 5N Plus

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.