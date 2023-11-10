6,292 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,292 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 4.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of UBER stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,920,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,383,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

