77,734 Shares in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Bought by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,734 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Perion Network at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Perion Network by 77.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 33,562 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PERI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Perion Network Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.43. 81,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,674. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $42.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

