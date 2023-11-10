800 Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Bought by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.67.

NYSE FLT opened at $228.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.08 and a 12 month high of $278.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.29.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

