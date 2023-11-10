89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Announces Earnings Results

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. 89bio’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

89bio Price Performance

ETNB opened at $7.64 on Friday. 89bio has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.96 and a quick ratio of 18.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 89bio by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 70,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

