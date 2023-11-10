a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target Cut to $8.00

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.09.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Down 15.1 %

a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $24.96.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

