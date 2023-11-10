AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.69.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.83. 863,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,522,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $241.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

