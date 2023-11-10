Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Position Trimmed by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after buying an additional 459,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASO. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.24.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,260. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.86. The company had a trading volume of 83,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,987. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $69.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

