Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 104,791 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 104,791 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 271,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 38,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 212,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 785,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

