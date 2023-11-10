Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 109,890 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 109,890 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.15% of Limbach worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Limbach by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Limbach by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Limbach by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Limbach by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Limbach in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMB opened at $35.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $124.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limbach news, CFO Jayme L. Brooks purchased 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,482.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,738.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael M. Mccann purchased 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.47 per share, with a total value of $101,657.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,492.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jayme L. Brooks purchased 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $48,482.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,738.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,662 shares of company stock worth $198,622. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMB. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Limbach from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limbach in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Limbach from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

