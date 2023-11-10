Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 28,444 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,444 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,246,000 after purchasing an additional 31,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 58,894 shares during the period. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 415,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 54,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.93. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $522.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $428.04 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DXPE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

