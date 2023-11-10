Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 51,652 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,652 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of EZCORP worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in EZCORP by 3,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EZCORP by 3,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP Stock Performance

EZCORP stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market cap of $455.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EZPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of EZCORP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EZCORP

About EZCORP

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.