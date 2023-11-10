Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 6,278 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 627.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 81.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 40.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.95 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.40 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.60 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZIM

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.