Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 68,867 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,867 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Masco by 105.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Masco by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Masco by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

Masco Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average of $55.05. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $45.74 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

