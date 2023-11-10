Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,742 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Consolidated Water worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 452.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 171,220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 91,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 16.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWCO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Consolidated Water

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 4,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $123,601.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $101,370.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $30.52 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $32.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.25. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading

