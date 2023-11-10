Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Copa by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Copa by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,017,000 after purchasing an additional 205,746 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Copa by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,615,000 after purchasing an additional 403,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,218,000 after buying an additional 325,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Copa by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after buying an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Copa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Copa Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE CPA opened at $87.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.82. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.67. Copa had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $809.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

