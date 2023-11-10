Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,101 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,923 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

