Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,857 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Sohu.com worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 117,363.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sohu.com by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sohu.com from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sohu.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. Sohu.com Limited has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $152.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.69 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. Analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Sohu.com Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

