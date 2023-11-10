Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.45 Million Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,016 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Robert Half worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Robert Half by 107,547.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,186,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,375,000 after purchasing an additional 56,134,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Robert Half in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,060,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Robert Half by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,808,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,330,000 after purchasing an additional 891,202 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.68. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $89.78.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

