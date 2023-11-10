Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.58 Million Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,532 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Upwork worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Upwork by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $4,050,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Upwork by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $15.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPWK. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $312,127.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,316,506.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Upwork news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,357.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $312,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,937 shares in the company, valued at $14,316,506.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,008 shares of company stock worth $935,030. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

