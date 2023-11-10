Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 355.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,567 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth $2,736,000. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,469,000 after buying an additional 313,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 711.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 174,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 165,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVGI opened at $5.66 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Vehicle Group

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,222. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger L. Fix sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $82,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,869 shares of company stock worth $89,998. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

