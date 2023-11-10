Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.37% of Ooma worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ooma by 102.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Price Performance

NYSE OOMA opened at $10.38 on Friday. Ooma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Ooma Profile

(Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

