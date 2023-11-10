Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PCOR opened at $50.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.60. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $198,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,939.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $198,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,939.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,144,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 430,528 shares of company stock valued at $27,986,698 in the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

