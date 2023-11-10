Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 29,669 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,669 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HTBI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

HTBI opened at $21.56 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $374.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

