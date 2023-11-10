Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $333.22.

Get Accenture alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Accenture

Accenture Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $314.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.77.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.