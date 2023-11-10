AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACRX. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.3 %

ACRX stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 81,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

