Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Adams Resources & Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. Adams Resources & Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 71.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Adams Resources & Energy to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 369.2%.

Shares of AE stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $61.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSE:AE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.18. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $624.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Adams Resources & Energy will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.92% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AE. StockNews.com lowered Adams Resources & Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Adams Resources & Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

