Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.51

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 53329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADAP. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.32.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a market cap of $512.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.07.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 128.63%. The company had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $50,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

