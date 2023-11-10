Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Down to $0.60

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.57. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 36,394 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADAP. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.32.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ADAP

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $543.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 128.63% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.