Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.49

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 583235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ADPT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 17.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

