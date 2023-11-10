Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.03. 18,868,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,212,133. The company has a market cap of $187.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 945.83, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.