Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 945.83, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.67. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

