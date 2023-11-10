Advisor OS LLC Buys 772 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKR stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.02. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.23 and a 52-week high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.29%.

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,208,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,624.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 853,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,358,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,057 shares of company stock valued at $48,819,378 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

