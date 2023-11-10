Advisor OS LLC Decreases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,489,372,000 after buying an additional 156,122,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,376,000 after purchasing an additional 196,360 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,209,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $418.75 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $564.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $439.50 and a 200 day moving average of $476.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

