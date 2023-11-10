Advisor OS LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,750,643,000 after acquiring an additional 116,877 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $107.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

